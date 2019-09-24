Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rosemont Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Ramsey Lam


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Ramsey Lam Obituary
Scott Ramsey Lam

Wichita Falls - Scott Ramsey Lam, 43, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25th, in Lunn's chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Scott was born on February 15, 1976, in Wichita Falls to Sharon (Terbush) Lam and Michael A. Lam. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, Midwestern State University and Parker School of Chiropractic. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Scott was employed as a postal carrier. He enjoyed participating in multiple fantasy football leagues and spending time with his wonderful nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Michael Lam; his grandparents Elie and Charlsie Lam; and Edwin and Dorothy Terbush.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Lam; stepmother Carolyn Lam; brothers, Chris; David and his wife Alicia; and Mark Lam. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Abigail, Grace, Allison, Riley, Sara and Elie Lam.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now