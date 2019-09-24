|
Scott Ramsey Lam
Wichita Falls - Scott Ramsey Lam, 43, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25th, in Lunn's chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Scott was born on February 15, 1976, in Wichita Falls to Sharon (Terbush) Lam and Michael A. Lam. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, Midwestern State University and Parker School of Chiropractic. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Scott was employed as a postal carrier. He enjoyed participating in multiple fantasy football leagues and spending time with his wonderful nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Michael Lam; his grandparents Elie and Charlsie Lam; and Edwin and Dorothy Terbush.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Lam; stepmother Carolyn Lam; brothers, Chris; David and his wife Alicia; and Mark Lam. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Abigail, Grace, Allison, Riley, Sara and Elie Lam.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Wichita County.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 24, 2019