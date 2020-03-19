|
Senara Mae Moss passed peacefully from this life on March 17, 2020, in Wichita Falls at 94 years of age.
Senara was born on March 1, 1926, in Electra, Texas, to James Walter McCord, Sr. and Marjorie Lee Welch McCord, one of four children.
Senara married the love of her life, Jay Lynn Moss, and to this union were born Jay Lynn, Jr., Vicki Sue, Dana Rae and Tracy Lee. She dedicated her life to her husband and children, and she cherished her family. Her children were her joys, and always brought smiles to her face.
In addition to her duties as a homemaker, Senara worked at Wichita County Health Unit, and as a high school office assistant in Ore City, Texas. She continued to work through her eighties. She found time to serve as President of Holliday High School Band Booster Club, and worked as an election official.
Senara was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, two siblings, and son-in-law Donny Joe Holbrook.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children: Jay Lynn Moss, Jr., and wife Mary; Vicki Sue Holbrook; Dana Rae Sefcik; and Tracy Lee Moss and wife Sue; brother Shannon Gayle McCord; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
A celebration of Senara's life will be held at DFW National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25th at 2:30 PM.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Arbor House for taking wonderful care of their mother for almost eight years, and to Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care over an extended period of time. They also express appreciation to their mother's long-time friend and helper Pat McIntyre of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at
www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020