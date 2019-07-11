|
September Lea Maddox
Wichita Falls - September Lea Maddox, 26, died July 6, 2019, in a tragic car accident.
Lea was born November 20, 1992, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Angel Maddox.
At the age of 12, Lea was graciously adopted by her grandmother, Sue Crain. She grew up in Iowa Park, Texas where she could be found playing with dogs, riding horses, or reading books. Lea's fearless nature on a horse made her an exciting and great horseman. Lea was passionate about rescuing animals and will be remembered for her compassion.
Lea moved to Arkansas in 2012. She gave birth to her beautiful daughter on August 14, 2017.
While Lea's life would seem too short to most, those impacted by her contagious laugh and beaming smile understand that quality of life far exceeds quantity of life.
She is survived by her mother, Angel Maddox, and her adopted mother, Sue Crain; daughter, River Schwarz; 2 brothers, Mason Lamb and Casey Maddox and his family, Rebecca and Hadley Maddox; grandparents Darwin and Jeraldine Maddox; great-grandmother Mary Ann Maddox; 2 aunts and their families, Misty and Zach Parker, and Camille and Brian Schmader; several cousins; close friends, Carl Schwarz and Matt Burns; and boyfriend, Charlie Potter.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Arthur Blair, and grandmother, Julia Bailey; and great-grandfather, James Coe Maddox.
A Remembrance Service will be held at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00pm. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter, the Wichita County Animal Services Center or the Humane Society of Saline County, Arkansas in honor of September Lea Maddox.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019