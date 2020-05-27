|
SFC Brad Lee Reynold
Killeen - Funeral Services for SFC Brad Lee Reynold, U.S. Army, will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Brad went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.
Brad was born at Gorgas Army Hospital, Republic of Panama on September 3, 1982 to Ellen Weaks Reynolds. He then moved to Wichita Falls, Tx at Sheppard AFB, where his mother was stationed. His mother married his Dad, Ed Parnell of Wichita Falls. The family settled in Holliday, Tx. Brad was a graduate of Holliday High School. After graduation, Brad joined the U.S. Army as an Aviation Helicopter Mechanic. His dedication to the country as well as mentoring soldiers made him decide to make a career out of it. He wanted to make a difference as a Non-Commissioned Officer.
Brad married the love of his life, Marianita Domingo on July 3, 2006 in Holliday, Tx surrounded by family and friends.
Brad's favorite past times were spending time with his family. He is an avid fisherman. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children. He was an ardent fan of the Dallas Cowboys and The Texas Longhorns.
Brad was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Fines and Delois Weaks of Caraway, Ar. and Dexter and Ernesta Parnell of Lake Arrowhead, Tx.
He is survived by his Wife, Maria, His sons Brayden Miles and Bryson Michael, His daughter Makenna Brooke; His parents, Ed and Ellen Parnell of Holliday; brother, J.C Reynolds of Holliday; sister, Elizabeth Parnell of Wichita Falls; and brother Justin Parnell of Tulsa, Ok; His In-Laws Freddie and Sisinia Domingo; His Brother-in-Law Freddie (Red) Domingo Jr. of Cebu City, Philippines; Too many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins to list as well as the many other 'adopted' family members; and a never ending list of loving friends and co-workers around the world. He touched many hearts and lives and will forever be remembered.
Visitation will be 6:00-9:00 PM Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen which is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times Record News from May 27 to May 28, 2020