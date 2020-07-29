Shannan Lynne Hopkins



Shannan Hopkins, 61, Devol, OK



Funeral Service at Devol First Baptist Church, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial in the Devol Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt.



Shannan Lynne Hopkins was born to Joyce Arlene (Shafer) and Robert Miller Burdette on February 21, 1959 in Enid, OK and departed this life in Devol, OK on July 28, 2020.









