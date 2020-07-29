1/
Shannan Lynne Hopkins
1959 - 2020
Shannan Lynne Hopkins

Shannan Hopkins, 61, Devol, OK

Funeral Service at Devol First Baptist Church, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial in the Devol Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt.

Shannan Lynne Hopkins was born to Joyce Arlene (Shafer) and Robert Miller Burdette on February 21, 1959 in Enid, OK and departed this life in Devol, OK on July 28, 2020.




Published in Times Record News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Inc
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Devol First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Inc
202 E Colorado St
Walters, OK 73572
(580) 875-3323
Memories & Condolences
