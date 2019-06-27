Services
Sharon Brooks
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holliday - Sharon Brooks, 70, of Holliday, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Sharon was born on January 16, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Allen and Mary (Prescott) Johnson, and was raised in Burkburnett. On March 30, 2007, Sharon married Tommy Brooks. A loving mother and wife, Sharon was a homemaker, and had worked as a housekeeper for hospitals and was a contractor for the telephone service. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching wrestling, was an avid bowler, carrying 160 average, and participating in many tournaments, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Prudence Smith; and her brother-in-law, Larry Hatfield.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Brooks; her sons, James Smith of Jersey City, New Jersey, Christopher Montgomery and wife Rosemary of Perris, California, Michael Montgomery of Riverside, California, and Daniel Brooks and wife Vicky; her sister, Linda Hatfield of Holliday, and Debbie Lane and husband Jim of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Michaela, Catleyn, Daniel, Tabitha, Mary Ann, Will; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 27, 2019
