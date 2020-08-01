Sharon DeAnna Chamberlain
Wichita Falls - Sharon DeAnna Chamberlain, 81, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Lydia Pellikan, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Sharon was born to Kathleen Munson and J.E. Prince on September 11, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas. When Sharon was 6 years old, her mother was killed in a vehicle accident. She was adopted and raised in Wichita Falls by her grandparents, Minnie and Roy Garner. On August 14, 1954 Sharon married J.W. Chamberlain, Jr.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After her children all started school, she worked at Fedway, Sprague Electric & Siemens until that plant closed in 1991, at which time she retired. Sharon loved to read, do crossword puzzles, crochet, embroidery, go to estate sales and working her booth at the Flea Market.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; her parents, and her grandparents. She is survived by her only sibling: her sister, Beverly Sloan of Wichita Falls; four children: daughters, Kathleen Drew, Renee Durham of McKinney, Denise Blair and husband Bryce; son, Laurence Chamberlain and wife Cheryl of Midlothian; eleven grandchildren, Derrek Drew and wife Laura, Katlyn Drew, Christopher Durham, Leslie Granger and husband Adam, Travis Blair, Lindsay Plumlee and husband Luke, Alicia Rodgers and husband Clay, Beverly Chamberlain, Laurence Chamberlain, Jr., Landon, Chamberlain, and Logan Chamberlain; and ten great-grandchildren, Kendrix, Kason, Fallon, Ava, Arlo, Norah, Emma, Kodi, Addy, and Chase.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude for the care provided by Hospice of Wichita Falls, including special nurses, Shelly Bayless, RN and Michelle Watson, CNS.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in honor of Sharon to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
