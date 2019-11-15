|
|
Sharon Kay Entrekin
Wichita Falls - Sharon Kay Entrekin, 63, Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Journey Baptist Church 1401 Harris Ln. Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 with Pastor Jim Bob Anderson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Sharon was born on August 24, 1956 to Billy Ray and Kathrine (Anderson) Starnes in Wichita Falls. She worked several years in retail sales. She married Robert Entrekin and the couple spent many years together before his passing in 2016. Sharon was a member of Journey Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. She enjoyed yardwork, being a good cook, and a previous owner of the "Handy Stop" store. Also, Sharon love to go bowling with Robert and many of their friends. She will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ray Starnes.
Sharon is survived by son, Billy Edward Stage and wife, Heather of Saucier, Mississippi; daughter, Melissa Lynn Passman and husband, William of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; son, Bradley Dayton Stage and Angela of Wichita Falls; Jennifer Kathrine Peterman and husband, Kent of Holloman AFB, New Mexico; son, Cody Ryan Stage and wife, Lindsey of Wichita Falls; mother, Kathrine Starnes; and sister, Patsy Neher both of Wichita Falls; 8 grandchildren; Makayla Stage, Autumn Passman, Elijah Stage, Kaleb Peterman, Madelyn Peterman, Sawyer Peterman, Oakley Stage and Brylee Holly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to Journey Baptist Church, 1401 Harris Ln. Wichita Falls, Texas 76306.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019