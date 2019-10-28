Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Sharon Kay Silva

Wichita Falls - Sharon Kay Silva, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Sharon was born on November 7, 1946 to J.D. and Louise (Kemp) Nixon in Wichita Falls. She married Robert Silva and the couple spent several years together until his passing in June 2016. Sharon retired with Civil Service after 25 years. She will be truly missed by family and friends.

Along with her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Lynn Miller; and a special aunt, Peggy Strickland.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Miller and wife, Vickie of Gainesville, Florida; a daughter, Kristi Sabo and husband, Karl; and sister, Teena Shoffit, both of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Quincey Callaway and David Callaway and Joshua Barfield and Crystal; six great-grandchildren: Averee, Zander, Barrett, Aleah, Alayna, and Gracie; nephew,Justin Shoffit; great-nephew,Jason Shoffit; great-niece, Harper Shoffit; and her loving dog, Champ.

Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
