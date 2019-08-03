|
Sharon Simmons
Wichita Falls - Sharon Wanda Simmons, 68, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Sharon was born on March 6, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Arthur and Earline (Brown) Boswell. After high school, Sharon proudly served her country in the United States Army. After the military, Sharon worked in restaurant management for many years. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Sharon was a generous person with a good heart. She was also a strong Christian woman her served as a faithful church mother.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by sons Tommy Brown and wife Stacey of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lamar Simmons of Tallahassee, Florida, and Toriano Simmons of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren Alexandra, Tripp, and Tye; siblings Bernice, Bert, Anneette, and George Tony; sister-in-law Mae Neil Brown; a host of nieces and nephews, Jane Bass, her friend and caregiver for over a decade; as well as her beloved dog Boo.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 3, 2019