Sharon VanAllen
Sharon VanAllen

Iowa Park - Sharon Jane VanAllen 71, longtime resident of Iowa Park, TX, passed away Sunday morning September 13, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Services have been scheduled for Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hampton Vaughan Chapel. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in the Garden of Faith. She was born in Ft Worth, TX on February 21, 1949 to Sam and Lillian (Hobbs) Montgomery. On December 14, 2002 she married Steven VanAllen. They both worked together at Cryovac for many years and had been enjoying their retirement. They especially enjoyed going camping frequently with their little Boston Terrier Lily. She also enjoyed bowling, making jewelry and playing her games on Facebook. She also took great pride in everything her grandchildren and great grandchildren did, she loved to go to their activities and birthday parties. Sharon is survived by her husband Steven VanAllen of Iowa Park, TX, her children Janis and Jerry Berryman of Justin, TX, Kevin and Robin Rodgers of Electra, TX, two brothers Sammy Montgomery of Wichita Falls, TX and Troy and Dana Montgomery of Azle, TX, grandchildren Stephanie Marquez, Courtney Eichenseer and Brian Berryman, great-grandchildren Dakota and Savannah Barrow, Kenna and Nathan Eichenseer, Rowdy and Juliet Berryman, stepchildren Johanna VanAllen and her boyfriend Gilbert Castro of Wichita Falls, TX, Laura and Mike McDonald of Lake Jackson, TX, and Steven and Amanda VanAllen of Brownswood, TX, step-grandchildren Anthony and Mathew Delagarza, Jordan and Andrew McDonald and Natalie and Zane VanAllen. Last but not least her beloved Boston Terrier Lily.

Visitation will be the morning of the service September 16, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please share your condolences and fond memories with the VanAllen family at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
