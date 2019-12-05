Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Sharon Waggoner

Sharon Waggoner Obituary
Sharon Waggoner

Wichita Falls - Sharon A. K. Waggoner passed from this life and entered the gates of heaven on December 2, 2019, at the age of 76.

Sharon was born in Hoisington, Kansas, on January 11, 1943, to Quay Shewbart and Frances Arlene Hubbard Shewbart. She and her family lived in several locations in Southwest United States as her father worked for the railroad and frequent moves were required. In 1965 they moved to Wichita Falls where Sharon made her home for her lifetime.

She lived every day for her family, loved the Lord, and served Him faithfully, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She always gave freely of her heart and her time, and asked nothing in return. She selflessly served others, and cherished time spent with her girls, her grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Samuel Waggoner; and granddaughter, Heather Bingham.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters: Dolly Waggoner, Gail Bingham (Michael), and Tammy Bright; grandchildren Morgan Johnson, Samantha Bingham, Miranda Bright, and Kaylie Bingham; twelve great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 3:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Mausoleum Chapel. Family members will honor her, including pallbearers Drew Skinner, Cary Bright, Robert Wagoner, Hunter Williams, Derrick Rockuemore, and Bryson Bingham-Hoff.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
