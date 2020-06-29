Sharon Wharff
Burkburnett - Sharon Louise Wharff, 70, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m Monday, July 6th, 2020. In the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett with Rev. Ronnie Lawson officiating.
Sharon was born on January 18, 1950 in Council Bluff, Iowa to Harold and Ruth Huffaker. She was a member of the American Legion Post 169, and loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Her true passion in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Crystel; and her half-brother, Richard.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Wharff of Burkburnett; three sons, Shawn Wharff of Wichita Falls, Glenn Wharff and wife Misty of Electra, and Jimmy Wharff of Burkburnett; her daughter, Tracy Johnson and husband Joseph of Burkburnett; sixteen grandchildren, Kaily, Marissa, Shawn, Logan, Alex, Glenn, Justin, Dakota, Brittany, Sierra, Jimmy, John, Megan, Taigen, Kalani, and Sienna; ten great-grandchildren; nephews, Yohance, Al, Jimmy, Chad, William, and Steven; niece, Shellaine; numerous great-nieces and nephews; special friend and sister-in-law, Cheryl Taylor; and her loving four-legged babies, Sir, Boris, and Mr. Tate.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Sharon to the American Cancer Society, (cancer.org).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Burkburnett - Sharon Louise Wharff, 70, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m Monday, July 6th, 2020. In the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett with Rev. Ronnie Lawson officiating.
Sharon was born on January 18, 1950 in Council Bluff, Iowa to Harold and Ruth Huffaker. She was a member of the American Legion Post 169, and loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Her true passion in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Crystel; and her half-brother, Richard.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Wharff of Burkburnett; three sons, Shawn Wharff of Wichita Falls, Glenn Wharff and wife Misty of Electra, and Jimmy Wharff of Burkburnett; her daughter, Tracy Johnson and husband Joseph of Burkburnett; sixteen grandchildren, Kaily, Marissa, Shawn, Logan, Alex, Glenn, Justin, Dakota, Brittany, Sierra, Jimmy, John, Megan, Taigen, Kalani, and Sienna; ten great-grandchildren; nephews, Yohance, Al, Jimmy, Chad, William, and Steven; niece, Shellaine; numerous great-nieces and nephews; special friend and sister-in-law, Cheryl Taylor; and her loving four-legged babies, Sir, Boris, and Mr. Tate.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Sharon to the American Cancer Society, (cancer.org).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.