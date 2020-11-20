1/1
Sharron Pittman
1954 - 2020
Sharron Pittman

Wichita Falls - Sharron Pittman, 66, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Shannon, Texas Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.

Sharron was born September 7, 1954 to James and Patricia Cross in Bowie, TX. She married Carl Pittman on December 26, 1985 in Waurika, OK and was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Carl Pittman of Wichita Falls, TX, one daughter, Monica Fowler of Dallas, TX; two sons, Rusty Gann of Ardmore, OK and Randy Gann of Allen, TX; two sisters, Barbara Ingram and Juanice Geers.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
