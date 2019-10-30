|
|
Shawn Michael Miller Jr.
Amarillo - Shawn Michael Miller Jr. 23, Amarillo, Texas, formally of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Colonial Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor Jordan White, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Shawn was born on December 4, 1995 to Shawn Michael Sr. and Gina (Schmidt) Miller in Phoenix, Arizona. Moving to Wichita Falls, Shawn attended school and graduated from Hirschi High School. While in high school, Shawn was on the Cross-country running team and continued the love of running after graduation. He worked in Amarillo as an Insurance Adjuster. Shawn enjoyed going jet skiing with his family and especially he loved the family reunions in Galveston. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and was an avid New England Patriot fan. Shawn like to bowl and play video games. He will truly be missed by his family and friends, because he was such a charismatic person.
Shawn is survived by his mother, Gina Marchand and husband, Doug; father, Shawn Miller Sr. and wife, Sandra; brother, Blake Hernandez other siblings, Hope and Gabby; grandparents, Peggy and John Salone and David and Nancy Schmidt; Aunt Jessica Prentiss and husband, Doug; cousins, Taylor and Kaylen; "Grandma Lupe" and "Nanny Mo"; Roland and Nadine and the entire Marchand and Clark families.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019