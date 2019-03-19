|
Sheila Renee Brown
Wichita Falls, TX
Sheila Renee Brown, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Sheila was born on November 1, 1966 in Long Beach, California to Charles Cox and Sandra Sosebee Cox. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing pool and darts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sosebee Cox.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Brown; her sons, Christopher Brown and wife Kristen, and Steven Brown; her father, Charles Cox; brother and sister, Chuck Cox and wife Belen, and Teresa Winstel and husband Dean; her grandchildren, Matthew, Quinn and Sarah Lynn Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 19, 2019