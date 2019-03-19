Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Sheila Brown
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheila Renee Brown


Sheila Renee Brown
Sheila Renee Brown

Wichita Falls, TX

Sheila Renee Brown, 52, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Sheila was born on November 1, 1966 in Long Beach, California to Charles Cox and Sandra Sosebee Cox. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing pool and darts.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sosebee Cox.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Brown; her sons, Christopher Brown and wife Kristen, and Steven Brown; her father, Charles Cox; brother and sister, Chuck Cox and wife Belen, and Teresa Winstel and husband Dean; her grandchildren, Matthew, Quinn and Sarah Lynn Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 19, 2019
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 19, 2019
