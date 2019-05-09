|
|
Shelia Le Ann Taylor
Wichita Falls - Shelia Le Ann Taylor, 59, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Micky Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Shelia was born on August 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a graduate of Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma where she received two degrees, and was employed with Oncor. Shelia loved being outdoors, listening to music, and loved animals. Her passion in life was her son, Cody. She loved watching him grow up, and was active in all of his sporting activities. Shelia had a heart of gold, and was always willing to help others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Connie LaHue Quisenberry; her grandparents, J.O. and Edna Crossland; and her brother, Alan Dale Quisenberry.
She is survived by her son, Cody Taylor; her mother, Margaret Burke; her sister, Lisa Johns and husband Chris; niece and nephew, Chelsea Koschak, and Nicholas Johns; her former husband and friend, Jeff Taylor; her sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Finley; brother-in-law, Mike Taylor and wife Kim; and numerous friends and family who will miss her dearly.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 9, 2019