Shelley Claire McNew
Nocona - Shelley Claire Sunderland McNew, 69, of Nocona passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, March 9th at 11:00am with a visitation time on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00pm-3:00pm all at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona. Arrangements are under Jerry Woods Funeral Home.
Shelley was born on December 6, 1950, in Nocona, Texas, to H.W. and Dude (Biter) Sunderland. She graduated Nocona High School in 1969 and later graduated from Midwestern State University in 2003 . She married David McNew on February 24, 1979, and they raised three children together in Nocona. After working as the church secretary and serving the youth, Shelley decided to follow her calling into ministry. She attended Southern Methodist University Perkins School of Theology, and received her course of study . Shelley served the churches of Byers UMC, Holiday/Dundee UMC, and until presently Oak Grove UMC in Decatur. She was loved and adored by her church families and her many fellow pastors. Shelley's goal was to build meaningful and lasting relationships with everyone she met, and lead them to know and love Christ.
Shelley and David enjoyed camping trips to Colorado, traveling and being with their many friends. She loved spending time with her grandkids and encouraging them to be the person who God made them. Whenever someone spent time with Shelley, they left encouraged, loved, and uplifted. Shelley loved the Lord with all her heart and never gave up faith through her health battles.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shelley is survived by her lifelong best friend and loving husband, David McNew; her son Kirkland Kilcrease and his wife Damarys of McKinney; her daughter Kara Kilcrease Meredith and her husband Doug of Keller; and her son Blake McNew of Gainesville. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Ryan Claire, and three grandsons, Wyatt, Caleb and Brock, who were the absolute delight of her life. She loved her family with unconditional love and grace always. She is also survived by her sister in law, Elaine McNair and her husband Tim.
Donations may be made to Oak Grove UMC in Decatur and Nocona First UMC.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020