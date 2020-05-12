|
Sherri Keller
Wichita Falls - Sherri Keller of Wichita Falls passed from this life and into the gates of heaven on May 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 49 years old.
Sherri was born on December 3, 1970, in Irving, Texas, to James R. Honea and Connie Queen Honea Savell. She spent her younger years in Germany, and was fluent in the German language. She moved to Wichita Falls with her parents in 1983, and was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School. She graduated from American Commercial College and Aladdin Beauty College in Dallas, and worked as a beautician for Super Cuts. Sherri was a member of Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
Material wealth was not of value to Sherri, but she was rich with friends; her wealth was in her life long relationships. She was a good friend to others, and this gift, along with her contagious smile and sense of humor, gave her a circle of countless loyal friends. She enjoyed crafts, and was an expert in computer technology. Sherri was selfless; her needs always came last. She loved God and served Him with a happy heart. She was devoted to her cherished children and grandchildren, and was MeMaw to ten special little ones.
Sherri was preceded in death by her grandmother, Henrietta Allison aldo; her grandfather, Curtis Queen; and uncle, Curtis Queen.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Brent Keller; her mother, Connie Savell and stepdad James W. Savell; her father James R. Honea; children Ashley Clarkson, Brittany Compton and James Clarkson; brothers Jason Savell and Joseph Savell; sisters Janice Savell and Lynette Cruse; grandchildren Brayden and Joshua Clarkson; Jamie and Bella Middleton; Moses, Sophia, Marcos, and Noah Aleman; and Alice and Kaiden Clarkson.
A celebration of Sherri's life is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13th, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation before the service from 12:00-2:00. Interment will follow in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2020