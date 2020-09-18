Sherrie Gail Phillips
Wichita Falls - Sherrie Gail Nanney Phillips was born in Breckenridge, Texas, on April 30, 1936, to parents Hank and Pearl Nanney. Sherrie moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1947. She attended Austin Elementary, Reagan Junior High School, and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1954. Sherrie attended Texas Women's University for two years and then returned to Wichita Falls where she worked downtown in "Big Blue" as a telephone operator.
She married Bobby Wayne Phillips of Wichita Falls in Houston, Texas. They had two children, Priscilla G Phillips Gibson and Jeffrey W. Phillips. She also had a stepdaughter, Sherri Phillips Eschberger of Gilbert, Arizona. In 1976 they moved back to Wichita count where she lived the rest of her life and was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Wichita Falls.
Sherrie was an incredible mom, wife and friend. She supported her children in everything they did. She was extremely proud of her kids accomplishments. Her two granddaughters, Maura and Delane Gibson, were the joy of her life. She always loved having her family together to share special times or just a meal together.
Sherrie loved her country, being a Texan, and football. The only thing she may have loved more than her son and daughter were her two granddaughters. Her favorite color was yellow, favorite pie was cherry, and favorite days were sunny. She always said "I love you" and hugged you hello and goodbye. She will never know how much she was truly loved and how much she will be truly missed.
Our mom was a special person who was always surrounded by fun loving, special friends. She traveled the world, especially lived cruises, and lunching with her "Gray Brigade". These trips were such special times for her and her lifelong friends. She was always there to pray, support, and help family and friends anytime for anything. Sherrie was an artist who loved to create and paint ceramics, porcelain, and do acrylic and oil paintings. She also enjoyed interior decorating, HGTV, outdoor plants and flowers
.Sherrie Gail Nanney Phillips passed away on September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Priscilla, Jeff, and Sherri, and her two granddaughters, Maura and Delane Gibson.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park and will be streamed on Facebook Live on Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
