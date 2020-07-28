1/1
Sherrill Pagano Fisher
Sherrill Pagano Fisher

San Antonio - Sherrill Pagano Fisher, 76 left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 25, 2020. Sherry was born in Durham NC to Cliff and Bette Pagano on June 5, 1944. The family moved to Texas shortly after. If you asked her where was she from, her reply was always "I'm from Wichita Falls, Texas". "Home of the red draws!" She moved to San Antonio in 1964.

Sherry was a hairdresser for 33 years then decided she wanted to go back to school and become a Nurse. And that's exactly what she did.

She got her Nursing degree from San Antonio College in 1996, at the ripe 'ol age of 50!

She was immediately made a Charge Nurse at NE Methodist 2nd floor Rehab. She worked there until she retired in 2015.

After her retirement, she then took care of her disabled granddaughter for 4 1/2 years.

Sherry was always caring, loving, and giving of herself to everyone that crossed her path. She was fun and a joy to be around.

She is survived by daughters, Mandy Lynch (Bob), Mallore Fisher; son, Trey Fisher (Lisa); sister, Pam Ehrlich (Paul); cousin, Linda Richardson; grandchildren, Kyle, Amber, Katie, Lauren, Britten, Austin, Mark and Cameron; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur babies.

Graveside Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Bowman Cemetery in Wichita Falls, TX. You may sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com




Published in Times Record News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Sherry's family. Her sister Pam and I have been friends since high school. I remember Sherry well. She was larger than life and twice as much fun.
Kathy Ives Sandera
Friend
