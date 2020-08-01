1/1
Sherry Lynette Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lynette Fowler

Iowa Park - Sherry Lynette Fowler, 65, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Iowa Park Hawk Stadium with Pastor John Hare, Pacific Avenue Baptist Church, Iowa Park, officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. In lieu of a public funeral procession to the cemetery, the family and police department have asked for those who would like to show their support and respects following the service at Hawk Stadium to please park along the Old Iowa Park Highway from Johnson Road through town to Bell Road as the funeral home transports Sherry and her family to her final resting place. Signs, banners, and standing by your vehicle are all acceptable ways to show your love and support. Please keep in mind social distancing at any of the day's events.

Sherry was born November 5, 1954 in Frederick, Oklahoma to R.T. and Deloris Jean (Tipton) Lyles. At an early age, she moved from Grandfield, Oklahoma to Cordell, Oklahoma where she was raised and attended school. Later in life, Sherry met and married Derwood Fowler and they made Iowa Park their home.

Sherry served her community well and in many capacities. At one time, she worked at Harvey's Family Restaurant, Dairy Queen, owned a gas station and convenience store in Electra, Texas, and for 28 years Sherry worked in several capacities for the City of Iowa Park where she was currently serving as a Sergeant for the Iowa Park Police Department.

Sherry began her career with the City of Iowa Park as a Meter Reader and Assistant Animal Control Officer on October 26, 1992, and served in this capacity for nine months. Less than one month after her resignation, Sherry was rehired by the City as a Communications Technician with the Iowa Park Police Department. After serving for nearly three years as a Dispatcher, she was promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant on June 8, 1996. Sherry successfully completed a Basic Peace Officer course at Vernon Regional Junior College on August 31, 1998 and became a Patrol Officer with the Iowa Park Police Department on October 25, 1998. She was licensed as a Peace Officer by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement on November 3, 1998 and certified as an Intermediate Peace Officer by the Commission on October 1, 2005. Sherry was promoted to the position of Police Sergeant on May 10, 2007 and assigned over the newly created Narcotics Division on February 25, 2008. She was certified as an Advanced Peace Officer on April 11, 2008 and as a Master Peace Officer on November 20, 2018. On May 15, 2020, Chief Steven Davis and Lieutenant David Mauldwin with the Iowa Park Police Department, awarded Sherry with the Meritorious Service Award, the third highest honor in the department. She served her community well and will be missed dearly.

When Sherry wasn't working, she loved spending her time traveling on cruises, visiting the casino, and spending time with friends.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Rick Lyles; and one sister, Mary Lyles.

Surviving relatives include one son, Tommy Fowler of Elk City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trever Fowler; one sister, Laura Wohl; several nieces and nephews; her Iowa Park Police Department family; and a host of friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Police Department and to the Tipton Orphanage in Tipton, Oklahoma. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved