Sherry Lynette Fowler
Iowa Park - Sherry Lynette Fowler, 65, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Iowa Park Hawk Stadium with Pastor John Hare, Pacific Avenue Baptist Church, Iowa Park, officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. In lieu of a public funeral procession to the cemetery, the family and police department have asked for those who would like to show their support and respects following the service at Hawk Stadium to please park along the Old Iowa Park Highway from Johnson Road through town to Bell Road as the funeral home transports Sherry and her family to her final resting place. Signs, banners, and standing by your vehicle are all acceptable ways to show your love and support. Please keep in mind social distancing at any of the day's events.
Sherry was born November 5, 1954 in Frederick, Oklahoma to R.T. and Deloris Jean (Tipton) Lyles. At an early age, she moved from Grandfield, Oklahoma to Cordell, Oklahoma where she was raised and attended school. Later in life, Sherry met and married Derwood Fowler and they made Iowa Park their home.
Sherry served her community well and in many capacities. At one time, she worked at Harvey's Family Restaurant, Dairy Queen, owned a gas station and convenience store in Electra, Texas, and for 28 years Sherry worked in several capacities for the City of Iowa Park where she was currently serving as a Sergeant for the Iowa Park Police Department.
Sherry began her career with the City of Iowa Park as a Meter Reader and Assistant Animal Control Officer on October 26, 1992, and served in this capacity for nine months. Less than one month after her resignation, Sherry was rehired by the City as a Communications Technician with the Iowa Park Police Department. After serving for nearly three years as a Dispatcher, she was promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant on June 8, 1996. Sherry successfully completed a Basic Peace Officer course at Vernon Regional Junior College on August 31, 1998 and became a Patrol Officer with the Iowa Park Police Department on October 25, 1998. She was licensed as a Peace Officer by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement on November 3, 1998 and certified as an Intermediate Peace Officer by the Commission on October 1, 2005. Sherry was promoted to the position of Police Sergeant on May 10, 2007 and assigned over the newly created Narcotics Division on February 25, 2008. She was certified as an Advanced Peace Officer on April 11, 2008 and as a Master Peace Officer on November 20, 2018. On May 15, 2020, Chief Steven Davis and Lieutenant David Mauldwin with the Iowa Park Police Department, awarded Sherry with the Meritorious Service Award, the third highest honor in the department. She served her community well and will be missed dearly.
When Sherry wasn't working, she loved spending her time traveling on cruises, visiting the casino, and spending time with friends.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Rick Lyles; and one sister, Mary Lyles.
Surviving relatives include one son, Tommy Fowler of Elk City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trever Fowler; one sister, Laura Wohl; several nieces and nephews; her Iowa Park Police Department family; and a host of friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Police Department and to the Tipton Orphanage in Tipton, Oklahoma. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
