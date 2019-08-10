Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dudley Funeral Homes
414 N Elm St
Waurika, OK
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Waurika Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Ann McDonald


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Ann McDonald Obituary
Sheryl Ann McDonald, 63, of Waurika, Oklahoma was born July 18, 1956, to Mahlon Harper "Cotton" and Robin Ludine (Davis) Mcdonald. She passed from this life August 5, 2019, at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She was a graduate of Waurika High School and the Midwestern State University Dental Hygiene Program. She was a licensed practical nurse in Waurika, Oklahoma. She was a dental hygienist in Duncan, Oklahoma, for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waurika.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her siblings Karen and her husband Don Johnson of Ardmore, OK, and Ricky McDonald and his wife Vickie of Waurika, OK; nieces and nephews - Michael Park and his wife Shaureece, Kristina and her husband Michael Martin, and Nicholas Park and his wife Kelsey.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Waurika Cemetery with Adam Brinson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home of Waurika.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.