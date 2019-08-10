|
|
Sheryl Ann McDonald, 63, of Waurika, Oklahoma was born July 18, 1956, to Mahlon Harper "Cotton" and Robin Ludine (Davis) Mcdonald. She passed from this life August 5, 2019, at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She was a graduate of Waurika High School and the Midwestern State University Dental Hygiene Program. She was a licensed practical nurse in Waurika, Oklahoma. She was a dental hygienist in Duncan, Oklahoma, for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waurika.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her siblings Karen and her husband Don Johnson of Ardmore, OK, and Ricky McDonald and his wife Vickie of Waurika, OK; nieces and nephews - Michael Park and his wife Shaureece, Kristina and her husband Michael Martin, and Nicholas Park and his wife Kelsey.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Waurika Cemetery with Adam Brinson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home of Waurika.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 10, 2019