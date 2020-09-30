Shirlaine Kate Ward
Wichita Falls - Shirlaine Kate Ward of Wichita Falls passed from this life into the arms of Christ, her Savior, the morning of September 29, 2020 at the age of 69. Known as "Mimi" by her loved ones, Shirlaine was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was married to Richard Ward on December 22, 1973. The two made Wichita Falls their home where they have lived for the past 46 years.
Shirlaine was known to be very intelligent, having graduated at the top of her class from Olney High School, and later earning a degree in business from Midwestern University. After college she became a schoolteacher at Barwise Junior High and taught typing and English for five years. Later, after raising four children, she returned to the education world as a part-time English tutor at Hirschi High School.
Shirlaine was a born-again Christ-follower, and member of Faith Village Church of Christ for most of her adult life. There she volunteered her time in the Bible Correspondence and Prison Ministry, as well as in teaching children's classes. She was a woman who earnestly followed God's Word and had a caring heart for others, especially for her family.
She was also an avid reader, and could always be found with her Bible, a book or magazine within arm's reach. She loved watching sporting events and took pride in cheering on her children from the stands while never missing a game. Although never playing the sport of tennis herself, Shirlaine was a devoted follower of professional tennis. Of course, "Mimi's" favorite pastime was spoiling her eight precious grandchildren.
Shirlaine was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Dorcille Allen. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; one sister, Sylvia Lewis of Olney; son Zachary Ward and Amy of Wichita Falls; daughter Bethany Ward and Nicki of Austin; son John Ward and Laura of Austin; and son Michael Ward and Kayla of Fort Worth. Shirlaine was the proud "Mimi" to eight grandchildren - Jett, Aubree, Lyla, Silas, Liam, Ada, Lulu, and Andy.
Personal condolences can be made at Lunn's Funeral Home and at www.lunnscolonial.com
. A time of come-and-go visitation with the family can be made at Shirlaine's home - #6 Roundrock Ct. in Wichita Falls - on Thursday October 1 from 6:00-8:00pm. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Rosemont Cemetery on Friday October 2 at 10:00 am.