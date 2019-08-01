|
|
Shirle Kerbow
Wichita Falls - Shirle Myers Kerbow passed from this life on July 30, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Shirle was born on May 23, 1932, in Cleburne, Texas, to Joseph Weldon and Claudine Vaughan Myers. She moved with her family to Wichita Falls in 1942, and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1949. Shirle entered Hardin College, now Midwestern State University, on a vocal scholarship, where she studied with the eminent Welsh baritone Dr. Llewellyn Roberts. Under his guidance, she won the Scott Hall vocal competition sponsored by Dealey Foundation of Dallas in her freshman year, and was presented in full recital at Scott Hall the following year. She graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance. Shirle was a member of Alpha Chi, honorary scholastic fraternity, and Phi Mu Theta, honorary music fraternity. She was "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" in music, English and languages. In addition, Shirle was the first recipient of the Myrtle Ledford Award in Vocal Performance.
Shirle went to work at City National Bank in 1953, where she met Joe Kerbow, whom she married in 1955. Together they raised three children: Karen, Kristie and Craig. Even with her responsibilities as a wife and mother, she continued her love of singing. Shirle began as soloist at First Christian Church in 1953, singing there for over twenty years. She was also soloist for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur at Temple Israel for twenty-five years, and also performed other solo work in oratorio and opera, beginning as soprano soloist in Mozart "Requiem," Handel's "Messiah," was in full recital by the Vernon Women's Club, and played the role of the mother in "Amahl and the Night Visitors."
Because of Shirle's organizational skills, she managed to mix family and music with business. While continuing her singing schedule, she served as secretary to two of the most active independent oil men in the business, Charles P. McGaha and Bobby M. Burns. She retired in 1994 as Executive Secretary from Burns Operating after thirty years of service. She was a former member of Desk and Derrick and Beta Sigma Phi.
She was a dedicated member of First Christian Church since 1955.
Shirle was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe Kerbow.
Those remaining to enjoy her memory are her children: Karen Kerbow and Kristie Kerbow Jones, both of Wichita Falls, and Craig Kerbow of Portland, Oregon; one brother, Robert Myers, and wife Lynda of Temple; grandchildren: Ivan Lee Jones III and Erin Kaye Jones; great grandchild, Olivia Claudine Jones; and nephews: Eric Myers, Britton Myers and Blake Myers, along with their wives and children
A celebration of Shirle's life will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 2nd, at 2:00 PM. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, August 1st, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019