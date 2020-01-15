|
Shirley Ann Glaze Craighead
Shirley Ann Glaze Craighead, age 80, of Electra, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Joe Grace of Electra officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Shirley was born December 17, 1939 to the late Delbert Dee Glaze and Pauline Nelson Glaze in Seymour, Texas where she attended school.
On February 14, 1957, she married the love of her life, Robert A. Craighead, and moved to Electra.
Shirley was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for Electra Perforators, Inc. She then became a real estate agent and owned Lasting Impressions in Electra until her retirement in 2004. Shirley was a member of the Electra Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Electra Chamber of Commerce, Electra Main Street, Red River Tole Painters Association, and the Realtors Association.
Shirley enjoyed painting, quilting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert A. Craighead of Electra; daughter, Debra Malone and husband, Larry of Electra; sons, Robert Craighead and wife, Jennifer of West Hills, California and Troy Craighead and wife, Carmen of Electra; sisters, Wanda Floyd of Wichita Falls and Francis O'Brien and husband, Michael of McMinnville, Oregon; brother, Jackie Glaze of Seymour; six grandchildren, Laura Lynn, Lisa Goins, Veronica Kimbro, Christine Allen, Brady Craighead, and Brandy Roach; and ten great-grandchildren, Logan, Rylee, Braelan, Presley, Hadley, Luke, Daisy, Weston, Mason and Lillian.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Delbert, Johnny and Joyce.
The family suggests memorials to the Electra Memorial Hospital Foundation or Electra Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 1207 South Bailey, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020