Shirley Ann Taylor
Shirley Ann Taylor

Shirley Ann Taylor, the daughter of the late Iverson and Emma Logan was born on May 7, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY. God called her home on September 15, 2020.

Shirley met and married William E. Taylor, Sr. and traveled the world as he pursued his US Air Force career. They were married for thirty-five years before his passing in 1995. She was employed by Wichita Falls Police Department for over twenty years until her retirement in 2018. She was also employed in retail at Sears.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and four sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, William Jr, Kim and Jacqueline Taylor; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, companion caregiver, Karl Myles and a host of other family and friends.

Service will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 am at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Virgil Nesbit and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Animal Humane Society.






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Chapel
811 Woods Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
