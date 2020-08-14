1/1
Shirley Gauthier
Shirley Gauthier

Wichita Falls - Shirley Fullbrook Gauthier, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A rosary, followed by a vigil service, will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy or according to Shirley "Fruneral" will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Jonathan Demma, celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Shirley was born May 22, 1936, in Reading, England to the late Jonah and Winifred (Walkling) Fullbrook. She married Maurice "Skip" Franklin Gauthier in England, on October 25, 1958, and they spent the next 60 years together before his passing in 2018. They traveled the world during Skip's 23-year career with the military. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and proudly worked for 28 years at several base exchanges.

Along with her loving husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzy Loverseed; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Gloria Strong, of Reading, England; three sons, Paul Gauthier and wife, Rita, Carl Gauthier and wife, Leslie, Mark Gauthier and wife, Belinda; 13 grandchildren, Joey, Melissa, Cayce, Keith, Rebecca, Alex, Ian, Josh, Adrianna, Kalli, Brady, Marc, Trace; 19 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Natalie, Jocelyn, Ashton, Solis, Carter, Elijah, Layla, Kaiah, Alex, Everley, Aiden, Leyton, Juliette, Harper, Ayla, Avery, Aiden and Kaliea; and also many other relatives throughout the United States and England.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas or Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1504 10th St., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
