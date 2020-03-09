|
|
Shirley Graham
Wichita Falls - Shirley Lee Graham, 78, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Christian Wake will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Bindel officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Shirley was born on March 12, 1941 in Hillsboro, Texas to the late Oran Cole and Jewel Inez (Epting) Younger. She met and married Charles Graham, and became an Army wife, raising children and holding the home together while her husband served in various places all over the world. Shirley enjoyed bowling and softball. She loved babysitting the grandchildren, and going to their games in Windthorst. You knew when Shirley was at a game, as she usually yelled the loudest. She also enjoyed crocheting items for the teams. Shirley was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Windthorst, and the couple attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild; two brothers; and one sister.
Shirley is survived by husband Charles of Wichita Falls; sons Charles E. Graham Jr. of China Spring, and Jack R. Graham and wife Betsy of Wichita Falls; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother George Younger and wife Charo; sisters Sarah Gainley and Judy Bray; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family requests that memorials be made in Shirley's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, Windthorst, Texas 76389.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020