Shirley Mae (Trent) Wilson
Petrolia - Shirley Mae (Trent) Wilson, 83, of Petrolia, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
While no formal visitation is scheduled, viewing hours are from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, Monday through Wednesday. Friends are invited to pay respects and sign the register book during these hours at Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Shirley was born on November 16, 1936 in Archer City, Texas to Henry Grady Trent, Sr. and Myrtle (Edge) Trent. Her family moved to Petrolia in 1943 where she started school. She was a member of the Petrolia Sr. class of 1955. Shirley married the love of her life Loyd Wayne Wilson on June 28, 1954 in Snyder, Texas. Together, they were married 54 years and 11 months. Shirley became a Christian at the age of 9. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Byers. She taught Sunday school many years in Petrolia and was the Church Secretary for 12 years. After raising their two daughters, she pursued a career in Insurance and Real Estate where she worked for Dorothy Graves of Byers. She also served as the Director of the Petrolia Senior Citizens for a short time. Shirley was a loving caring mom and grandmother and loved taking care of others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd; brother, Grady (Butch) Trent; son-in-law, Roger David Gunstanson.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheryl Gunstanson, Shari Rodgers and husband Steve (who Shirley always called her "favorite son-in-law"); grandchildren, Stevi (Rodgers) Eastman and husband Jordan Eastman, Kember (Rodgers) Ruddy and husband Brian Ruddy, Kyle Rodgers and wife Brina Rodgers; great grandchildren, Creed Eastman, Piper Ruddy, Paxton Ruddy, London Rodgers, Kastle Rodgers; brother-in-law, Johnny Wilson and wife Betty; special family and friends, Donna Rodgers of Wichita Falls; Elayne Petty of Trenton, Texas, and Martha Poyner of Petrolia, Texas; ; numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians and staff at Grace Care Center, Clay County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care Systems and URHCS Heart Failure/Transition Clinic. The family would like to also thank the physicians and staff Hospice of Wichita Falls. A special thank you to; Dr. Ved Ganeshram, Dr. Vinayak Radkar, Dr. Noemi Guerrero, and Dr. T. David Greer.
Memorials may be made to Petrolia VFD at PO Box 39, Petrolia, Texas 76377, Petrolia Senior Citizens Center at PO Box 234, Petrolia, Texas 76377 or Petrolia Cemetery Association c/o Barbara Dillard PO Box 445, Petrolia, Texas 76377, or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020