|
|
Shirley Martinez
Wichita Falls - Shirley Ann Youree Martinez, 88, of Wichita Falls passed from this life on October 13th.
She was born on November 16, 1930, to Theo Edwin Youree and Bonnie Leah Wilson, in Electra, Texas, one of two children. Shirley spent her entire life in the Wichita Falls area.
Shirley excelled in every endeavor she pursued, beginning as valedictorian of her graduating class in Electra. She completed undergraduate and graduate programs at Midwestern State University, earning her Masters Degree in Education. Her exceptional intelligence was evidenced in her achievement of the distinction of Master Bridge Player. She taught Spanish, Math and Latin during her teaching career, and retired from Wichita Falls ISD in 1992 after thirty-six years of dedicated service.
She married Willie Martinez in 1970. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother in addition to her career in education, and found time to work as a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, donated time to translating, and served as President of Elks Doe organization.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Willie; her daughter Susan Ann Bracey and husband Steve; her son Johnny Jay Potter; her sister Jane Holtwick; three nephews, Jeff Holtwick, Mike Holtwick and Jimmy Holtwick and a grandson, William Stuart Bracey.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are daughter Debby Kay Patterson and her husband Mark whom Shirley loved as her own and daughter-in-law Shelley Potter of Issaquah, Washington; grandchildren Wade Jester and his wife Terri of Washington, Forrest Potter and his wife Jamie of Washington, DJ Patterson and his wife Kelly of North Carolina, James Patterson of Holliday, Scott Bracey of Georgia, Melissa Dickson and her husband Jon of Austin, Monica Towle and her husband, Connor of South Carolina, great-grandchildren, Elaine Potter, Bradley Potter, Logan Jester, Keira Jester, Robbie Dickson, Michael Dickson, Sarah Stellabotte, and Chloe Patterson, one great-great granddaughter, Sadie Potter,of Washington and nephew David Holtwick and his wife, Nancy of Missouri.
A celebration of life service for Shirley will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for donations to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019