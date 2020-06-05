Shirley "Ann" Morgan Partain



Shirley "Ann" Morgan Partain, 82, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord Jesus Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.



Private family graveside services will be held Sunday June 7, 2020 at Electra Memorial Park, Electra, Texas.



Ann was born November 2, 1937 in Electra, Texas to Beatrice Williams Morgan and Elbert Monroe Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Edward Morgan, and infant sister Mary Helen Morgan.



Ann was a 1956 graduate of Electra High School. She attended Kilgore College where she earned an Associate Degree in Interior Design and was a Kilgore Rangerette. In 1959 after Kilgore graduation she transferred to the University of Texas and continued her studies in Art and Design. She was selected as Choreographer for the Texas Stars Precision Dance Team, as well as selected as one of ten girl nominees for Texas' "Most Beautiful Girl." She was a Registered Nurse from 1968 until retirement. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing at age 55 in 1992 from Midwestern State University.



Ann was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta - University of Texas, Beta Sigma Chi, Women's Christian Association, Rangerettes Forever and selected as 1984 Notable Women of Texas.



Ann was a resident of Wichita Falls since 1977 and longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church.



Survivors include sons Mark Lynn Partain and Kelly Brett Partain; daughter Kimberly Ann Partain Boyle and husband Rick Boyle. She had 3 grandchildren: Richard E. Boyle IV; Alaina Boyle Eaton and husband Alex Eaton; April Partain Walker and husband John Walker, as well as 2 great-grandchildren John Walker Jr. and Ariel Walker.



For those desiring, memorials may be sent to Kilgore College Rangerettes of Kilgore Texas, Hospice of Wichita Falls, or Wesley United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls, Texas.









