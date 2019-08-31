Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Dean Cemetery
Dean, TX
Dean - Shirley Lanell Taylor, 79, of Dean, TX passed away on Thursday, August, 29, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Graveside Service will be 3 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Dean Cemetery, Dean Texas with Larry Tally officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.

Mrs. Taylor was born June 9, 1940 in Pampa, TX to John Dean and Thelma Lou (Oakley) Van Huss. She married Jim Taylor July 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls, TX. She was a seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Jack Van Huss, and Tom Van Huss; sister, Joan Waggner.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Lynn Cook and husband Dion of Dean, TX, and Thaynn Summerlin and husband Richard of Lakeside City, TX; son, Bryan Taylor and wife Carla of Dean, TX; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Sally Ashton, Johnnie Mitchell, Rebecca Nixon, and Melissa Wright; sister-in-law Joyce Van Huss.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 31, 2019
