Lewisville - Shirley Mildred (Catron) Warren, 91, formerly of Wichita Falls, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas.

She was born June 28, 1927, in Luther, Oklahoma, to Vida (Briscoe) and George L. Catron. After graduating from Central High School in 1945, Shirley lived and worked in Oklahoma City. She married Harold Warren on August 12, 1949 and they moved to Wichita Falls in 1962.

Shirley was a devoted woman of God and was very active at First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and leading several women's Bible studies, and other ministries. She loved mentoring and watching women grow in their Christian faith. Shirley was also a musician; playing the violin and singing in choir for many years.

Shirley's life was defined by one word: prayer. She prayed daily for her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, the women she mentored, and friends…by name. Her family always said that she had a special "direct line" to God; she certainly had a strong and determined faith. Shirley's legacy is one of prayer, love for her family, Christian mentorship, and a life lived for Jesus.

Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Harold J. Warren; sister, Doris Anderson; brother, George L. Catron, Jr.; and grandson, Jeremy Warren.

Shirley is survived by son, Phil and LaDonna Warren; daughter, Becky and Alan Ashley; daughter, Sherrie Calley; son Steve and Vicky Warren; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren who loved their Memaw.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the East Sanctuary at First Baptist Church Wichita Falls with her grandsons, Pastor Zac Ashley and Pastor Luc Ashley officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service. A family interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice (https://www.brookdale.com/en/hospice/brookdale-hospice-dfw.html) to honor the great care they and Brookdale Senior Living, Lewisville provided Shirley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Lunns Colonial Funeral Home. www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from June 6 to June 7, 2019
