Sidney Joseph "Jack" Autin Jr.Wichita Falls - Sidney Joseph "Jack" Autin Jr., 87, of Wichita Falls, made his final "Home Run" on October 15, 2020.Jack was born on October 9th, 1933 in Independence Louisiana, to Sidney Joseph Autin Sr. and Lydia Freeman Autin. He was an extraordinary baseball player and was drafted by the New York Yankees but declined their offer in order to pursue his education. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a major in Zoology and a minor in Chemistry. Jack served in the United States Air Force where he was an x-ray technician in Tripoli Libya. As part of his service, he had the opportunity to x-ray John Wayne's foot when he broke it shooting a movie; which was his favorite story to tell about his time serving. In July of 1959, Jack married Diane Packer after they met while both stationed in Orlando, FL. He loved camping, fishing, boating, golf, was an avid hunter, and loved his bird dogs. He took great pride in coaching and cheering for his children and grandchildren in the sports they played growing up as well.Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home and services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020 there as well. The family requests that everyone wear Jack's favorite color, red, to the service as this is a celebration of his life and the things and people he loved.Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce Thomas Autin.Jack is survived by his son Scott Autin and daughter Tara Autin (fiancé Randy Mathis) both of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by his granddaughters Cassie (Nicholas) Williams and Hilary (Jerome) Farrow, as well as his great-grandchildren Nixon, Carter, and Marlee Williams and Kenneth (Britney),Hannah, Nicholas, and Alyssa Farrow.For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls.