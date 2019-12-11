|
|
Sidney McLain
Burkburnett - Funeral service for Sidney Don McLain, 89, of Burkburnett, Texas will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Grandfield with Rev. Micky Miller, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. McLain passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Don was born on September 14, 1930 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to Sidney Johnston and Rena Bell (Abernathy) McLain. Don graduated from Grandfield High School in 1948. He then attended Cameron University for two years and joined the United States Navy in 1950 and served his country in the Construction Battalion until his honorable discharge in 1954. Don married Miss Virgie Laing on February 12, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma, and they made Grandfield their home for many years before moving to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1990. Don was a building contractor, starting his career with McLain and Sons and later owning and operating Don McLain Construction. He also owned Grandfield Builders Supply from 1976 until 1988. Mr. McLain served the Grandfield community as mayor in the mid-1970s and was on the Grandfield Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the Shriners. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Grandfield.
He is survived by his wife, Virgie McLain, of the home; his son and daughter in law, Randy and Debi McLain, of Burkburnett, Texas; his sister, Betty Jo Querner, of Florence, Texas; four grandchildren and spouses, Zackary McLain, Judith Donette and Ben Coker, Adrian Leigh Gonzalez, Sidney Jordan and Heather McLain; his great grandchildren, Zeke, Eli, Emma, Selbie, Randlee, Annie, Max, Oliver, Gus, and Natalie.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Connie McLain Cates; and his sister, Barbara Nell Carroll.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019