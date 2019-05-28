|
Skeet Hart
Wichita Falls - Leonida "Skeet" Hart passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Lunn's chapel with Rev. Mark Cordray officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Skeet was born on March 20, 1929, in Wichita Falls, the daughter of Viola and Festus "Tex" Stanford. She lived her life full of adventure, challenged herself with new experiences and was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Skeet married James A. Hart in Wichita Falls on December 17, 1948, following his return from the Navy. She and James remained dedicated to each other and to their family for the next 70 years, building a home full of support, guidance, tolerance, respect, integrity, honesty and most of all, love and laughter.
She went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after her graduation from Wichita Falls High School and retired from there in 1987 following 38 years of service. She was active in company bowling leagues and Pioneers of America. She was always ready to plan, attend, decorate for and enjoy a party or gathering of good friends.
Following her retirement, she learned to snow ski, play golf and go on sailing adventures, always fearless as she tackled a new activity. Skeet traveled extensively around the world, assisting travelers in the Silver Square Travel Club and traveling with friends from Lamar Baptist Church, enthralled with each new adventure as it unfolded.
Skeet was a long time and dedicated member of Lamar Baptist Church, serving as Girls Auxiliary counselor, Sunday school teacher, member of any choir or singing organization, serving on committees to find preachers, song ministers and building projects. She was a volunteer sponsor for youth camps and youth trips, coach of the church girls softball team, sponsor to youth activities, always with the purpose of helping young people learn to have a good time within the fellowship of strong Christian men and women.
She was a gifted artist, athlete, seamstress and musician, with an unwavering love of gospel music that remained with her to the end. Even as dementia claimed many of her capacities, she never failed to enjoy the many musical performances and performers who gave of their time to share their talents at Rolling Meadows, lighting her eyes and lifting her soul.
Skeet leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Jimmy Hart; her son, James Alan Hart and wife, Becky all of Wichita Falls; her daughter, Tamara Hart and her wife Malinda of North Carolina; two grandsons, Traver Hart and his wife, Ashley of Houston; and Bryan Hart and his wife, Jessie of Huntsville; and one great-grandson, Ender Hart.
While she will be missed, Skeet's enduring legacy of living life to the fullest, always doing the right thing with robust laughter and steadfast principles will live through her children and their families.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on May 28, 2019