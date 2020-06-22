Sonia McMillan

Sonia McMillanIowa Park - Sonia Louise McMillan, 65, of Iowa Park, Texas passed away, June 19, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas with family peacefully by her side.Sonia was born to parents Charles and Klara McMillan, on August 7, 1954 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Sonia graduated from Hirschi High School and received a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from Wayland Baptist University.She worked at Delphi starting in 1985 until 2006 where she then started a career with Edward Jones in October 2006 until she retired in March 2020.Sonia is survived by her Mother Klara McMillan of Wichita Falls, Texas, daughter Amanda Myers and Son-in-Law Randle Myers of Iowa Park, Texas, brother Ralph McMillan and Wife Tena of Burleson, Texas and brother Charlie McMillan and wife Suzy of Azle, Texas. Also grandsons Knox, Colt, and Kase Myers of Iowa Park, Texas, Chance Clark of Iowa Park, Texas and close loved ones.She was an Angel who was loving, cared deeply for her family, she had a feisty personality, and a laugh that was contagious. She loved her grandsons more than life. She truly adored them when they came to her house to play in the playroom she made for them in her home. Sonia would not give it one second thought when the boys asked her to play with them. She was down on the floor playing with blocks, cars or whatever else the boys wanted to play with. Sonia loved getting to talk to them on the phone and hear about what they had been doing. She was absolutely the rock of the family. Family always came first and she would put everyone ahead of herself no matter what to help them.Sonia will always be remembered for her big heart and her willingness to do anything for her family and friends with no questions asked.There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dutton Funeral Home at 300 E. Cash St. in Iowa Park, TX 76367. There will be a graveside service to follow on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, TX.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be sent to Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, TX, 1001 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76104.