Spencer Lynn Rowley
Wichita Falls - Spencer Lynn Rowley, 53, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th at Lunn's Chapel with Father John Munson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Spencer was born on November 15, 1966, in El Paso, Texas, to Carrie (Wagner) and Leo Rowley. Spencer spent much of his young life in Lawton, Oklahoma, and he graduated from MacArthur High School in 1984.
Spencer earned a BA from the University of Virginia in 1996, and his JD from the Texas Tech School of Law in 1999. Since 2005, he has maintained a private law practice with his wife Kimberley. Spencer was passionate about criminal defense work, and he zealously advocated for his clients, whose backgrounds and life stories he eagerly learned and employed in their defense. Spencer was a proud Texan, who would be grateful to have been born, lived, and died in Texas. Spencer was an avid football fan; he enthusiastically rooted for his Dallas Cowboys through ups and downs, and he enjoyed debating the wisdom of play-calls and personnel decisions with his wife and friends. Spencer loved to experiment in the kitchen: from brewing flavorful beer, to concocting spicy pickles and peppery beef jerky, to making fiery salsa, and he delighted in sharing his creations with his cherished friends. Spencer's kindness and sense of humor were infectious, and he enriched the lives of every person he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Carrie Rowley; his grandparents, Smoot Rowley, Blanch (Hunter) Rowley, A.D. Wagner, Jennie (Williams) Wagner, and Ora (Anderson) Wagner; and his special Uncle Bill Wagner.
Spencer is survived by his wife, Kimberley (Latham) Rowley; Father and Step-Mother Leo and Seungok Rowley; Sister and Brother-in-Law Sharlet and Joseph Bouchelle; Father- and Mother-in-Law Michael and Clara Latham; Brothers-in-Law Kevin and Kenton Latham; and his beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and family who will all sorely mourn his passing.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, 512-478-2514.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 21 to May 24, 2020