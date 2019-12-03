Services
Stella Hughes
Stella Hughes


1947 - 2019
Stella Hughes Obituary
Stella Hughes

Wichita Falls - Stella Sue Hughes, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A private family burial will be held at Nelson Grove Cemetery in Cooke County, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Stella was born on Valentine's day, 1947 in Gainesville to the late Cecil Floyd and Margietta (Story) Lynch. Stella worked for many years as a 911 dispatcher in Clay, and Archer counties. She will be remembered for her dollar store binges, lending a hand to those less fortunate, and her loving, generous heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.

Stella is survived by husband John Richmond (OJ) Hughes of Wichita Falls; son Billy Duane White and fiancé Chrissy Sellers of Roanoke, five grandchildren; sister Nancy Lynch of Denton; two nephews; one niece; and numerous friends and coworkers in law enforcement.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
