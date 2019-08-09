|
Stella Mae Johnson
Wichita Falls - Stella Mae Johnson, 96, of Wichita Falls, passed away at the Gables on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th at Lamar Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Free officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Etta Lou (Thornton) and Roscoe P. Tabor, Stella was born on August 31, 1922, in Abilene, Texas. She moved to Wichita Falls as a young girl, and later graduated from Wichita Falls High School. She inherited her daddy's love of music, and studied at the Stamps Quartet School of Music in Fort Worth. Stella married Hurshel Johnson on September 17, 1940, in Walters, Oklahoma. She lived in New York City, Houston, and in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Hurshel served in WWII and in the Korean War. After their return to Wichita Falls, they joined Lamar Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the Sanctuary Choir, serving on various committees, and getting together for class parties and church fellowships. She also served in the Firemen's Wife Auxiliary and attended Maskat Shrine events with Hurshel. Stella loved her family and often traveled to see them in Las Vegas, Colorado, Alaska, and California. She cherished being with her kids and their families, watching their activities and spending birthdays and other holidays together.
Along with her parents, Stella was also preceded in death by her husband, Hurshel A. Johnson; her brothers Clarence, Clyde and Freddie Tabor; and grandson Robert Todd Warren.
She is survived by son Wayne Johnson (Sidna); daughter Cheryl Johnson, all of Wichita Falls; and son Alan Johnson (Lori) of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren Shannon Fleming, Jennifer Fix (Keith); Dale Plampin (Lindsay), Emily Thorp (Richard), Darrell Plampin, Wendy Valderrama (Jason) and Michael Plampin; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Irene Tabor of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt Stella Mae".
The family would like to thank the staff at the Gables and the Hospice Nurses who took such wonderful care of their beloved mother and grandmother.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 9, 2019