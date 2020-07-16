1/1
Stephanie Darland
Stephanie Darland

Wichita Falls - Stephanie Ann Pogue Darland, much loved mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. The family wishes to celebrate her life by hosting a visitation at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 17, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and a service at 10 a.m. July 18 in the old sanctuary of 1st Baptist Church Saturday. Interment will follow the service at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas. Masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be observed at all events.

Stephanie was born July 9, 1970 in Wichita Falls to Gene and Carol (Jean) Hatcher Pogue. She lit up their lives with her smile and vivacious personality. She excelled academically and socially at SH Rider High School and Midwestern State University. She served as President of Alpha Phi sorority and the Panhellenic Council while attending Midwestern State. After earning her degree in Psychology, Stephanie began a successful career at KFDX TV3 where she rose to the role of General Sales Manager before leaving due to health issues. More recently, Stephanie was a substitute teacher for WFISD where her family was entertained with photos of bright smiling little faces.

Stephanie is survived by her son William Connor Darland of Wichita Falls, daughter Kenedy Elise Darland of Dallas, parents Gene and Jean Pogue of Wichita Falls, brother Greg Pogue of Austin along with his wife Lanette and their children Danny Pogue & Emily Bowman and Caylea Pogue, ex-husband Brian Darland of Wichita Falls and Tucker or "Tuck" - the cutest Mini-Schnauzer ever. She is preceded to her heavenly Home by her grandparents, Chester and Azylee Pogue, William and Stella Hatcher, her nephew Ian Alexander Pogue and her beloved pet Waldo.

Stephanie's priority was always others. Her children, family and friends were the focus of her energy and love. She enjoyed hosting family meals, planning parties and get-togethers and providing surprises to brighten the lives of those around her. Her creativity shined during the holidays when she would transform her beautiful home into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Her bright smile and generosity were evident to all despite many years of debilitating migraines and fibromyalgia. She exhibited strength of character, endurance and joy in the midst of constant pain. Stephanie joined family events and met with her many friends in person when possible. She engaged people by phone and FaceTime when pain restricted her movement. Stephanie will be lovingly remembered by those who knew her and her life provides inspiration and strength to all.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.E.T.S of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
