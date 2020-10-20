Stephen Aaron ("Steve") Holland
Wichita Falls - Stephen Aaron ("Steve") Holland, 78, died peacefully at home on October 19, 2020, in Wichita Falls. No services will be held at this time. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Born August 18, 1942, in Long Beach, California, to Lawrence and Juanita (Ford) Holland, Holland grew up in Wichita Falls and was a 1960 graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High School. He held a BA in English from the University of North Texas (1965) and a MA in political science from Midwestern State University (1975).
He joined the regular United States Army in October 1965 and, after basic training and advanced individual training, graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant from the Field Artillery and Missile Officer Candidate School at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, in August 1966. He served with the 1st Battalion/79th Field Artillery on the DMZ in Korea as a forward observer, battery executive officer, and battalion S-2 and S-3. After his return from Korea, he served as Assistant S-3 for the 214th Artillery Group at Ft. Sill before being honorably discharged. Decorations and awards included the National Defense Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. In 2007 Holland was as member of the American Legion and in 2007 was inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Barbara in recognition of his service to the Field Artillery and the U. S. Field Artillery Association.
In 1968 Holland began work at KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls as a news cameraman/reporter, later becoming Sports Director, Regional News Editor, chief editorial writer, Assistant News Director and anchorperson for both the six and ten o'clock newscasts. He was the producer of a newscast selected by the Associated Press in 1970 as the "Best Newscast in Texas" in medium-sized markets and received the Wendell Mayes United Press International Award for "Best Public Affairs Presentation in Texas" in 1971.
Holland was hired by Midwestern State University as Assistant Director of University Affairs in 1976, beginning a 28-year career with the university. He was promoted to Director of University Affairs in 1979 and served as a member of the Administrative Council and as Executive Director of both the Ex-Students Association and the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.
In 1984 Holland was named MSU's Director of Athletics and in 1988 was instrumental in reinstating football as an intercollegiate sport after a 32-year-hiatus. During his 13 years as director, the athletics program produced 24 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-Americans, nine Scholar Athletes, and four Hardin Scholars. He was named "NAIA District 8 Administrator of the Year" in 1992 and was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1997. Holland served four times as a co-director of the NAIA National Championship Soccer Tournament and planned and coordinated the athletic program's entry into Division II of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Lone Star Conference in 1996. He was a past chairman of the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Holland, who also served at different times as an instructor in both mass communications and political science, was instrumental in securing an on-campus public access TV studio (TV2) when cable television came to Wichita Falls in the early 1980's. He taught the first classes in TV studio production.
He was named Director of Personnel in 1996 and remained in that position until his retirement in August, 2004.
He was a lifetime member of the MSU Alumni Association and a former member of the National Press Photographers Association, the Downtown Optimist Club, the Gold Coat Ambassadors of the Board of Commerce and Industry, and the National Association of College Directors of Athletics. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America, having served as a Cub Master, Scout Master, and Vice President of Public Relations for the Northwest Texas Council. He was named a Council "Scouter of the Year" in 1983.
Holland was also a three-time Wichita County delegate to the State Democratic Convention.
In 1981 he was a founding member of the MSU Kiowa Kooks, an alumni cooking club. Following his retirement, he continued to serve the university for several years as a member of the Kooks, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Committee, and M Club. He contributed numerous articles to "Sunwatcher", the university's alumni magazine.
For fourteen years he served as announcer for MSU Commencement exercises calling out the names of an estimated 10,000 graduates. It was a job he enjoyed doing and always considered an honor and privilege.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing, photography, cooking, genealogy, and reading, especially works on the histories of World War II, the Civil War, and the Battle of the Little Big Horn.
Holland is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Kaye Tipton Holland of Wichita Falls, Texas; two sons, Stephen Aaron Holland, Jr. of Wichita Falls and Christopher Evan Holland and his wife, Jana, of Keller; a grandson, Austin Manley Holland; and a brother-in-law, Don Lyons of Tryon, North Carolina. He is also survived by cousins Judy Murray and Tom Wainscott of Wichita Falls, and three cousins out of state.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to the MSU Kiowa Kooks Scholarship Fund, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, MSU Athletics, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
