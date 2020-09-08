Stephen Claiborne
Wichita Falls - Stephen Fred Claiborne,72, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. No viewing or visitation is scheduled. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Steve was born Oct 27, 1947 in Wichita Falls to the late Fred Claiborne & Patria Southers. He was an ordained minister, as well as an engineer and worked for the state after moving to Tyler, Tx. He also served as a Marine machine gunner in the Vietnam War.
He leaves behind a son Richard Claiborne; daughter Deborah Johnson (Kevin); sister Sheila Bannister; brother Joe Dale (Mary), two nieces and three nephews; grandchildren Tobias & Finch Claiborne, Lindsey Aguayo, Tyler, Lorelai, & Piper Johnson; & great grandson Michael Aguayo.
