Stephen Douglas Parsley
Archer City - Stephen Douglas Parsley, 73, stepped gently out of his earthly body on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a decade-long physical decline that stole his abilities and independence but not his stubbornness. Steve died at his home in Archer City, as he had wanted.
Steve was born Oct. 11, 1946 in California to Amos Austin Parsley and Mary Virginia Smith Parsley. He grew up in Archer City, Texas and was a proud member of the 1964 Wildcat State Champion Football Team his senior year of high school. One highlight in his later years was his communication with author Jim Black, which allowed him to recount his time on the football field and in the locker room for Black's 2009 book, Miracle on the Gridiron. After high school, Steve attended Texas Tech University and Midwestern State University. For most of his adult life, he worked in Archer City alongside his family at Oil Field Service and Equipment Company, which his father had started in 1961. Through the ups and downs of the oil patch, Steve treasured the many lively conversations and cups of coffee shared with customers, friends, and family members.
Steve was an especially devoted stepdad and uncle, and he found renewed purpose and joy in being a grandfather. He loved barbecuing, gardening, carpentry, socializing, and occasional trips to the Texas coast. Some of his favorite times were spent at home in his den, sharing food, drinks, stories, and games of pool with friends. He was a member of the Archer Masonic Lodge #708.
Steve is survived by his children Patrick Parsley and wife Shannon, Chris Aultman and wife Veronica, and Stephanie Ledyard and husband Aaron, his grandchildren Kelsey, Malia, Serenity, Aidan, Cason, Alyssa, Brandon, Megan, and Natalie, nephews Preston Parsley and Kevin Brown, cousins, friends old and new, and his beloved rescue dog Suzy. Steve was no stranger to grief. He was preceded in death by a daughter Peyton Parsley, a granddaughter Hannah Marshall, his brother Paul Parsley, his sister Carol Brown, a sister-in-law Kathy Parsley, and his parents.
The family will hold a private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Roger Deerinwater, at the Archer City Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later time and we hope that you will attend then.
Through the years, numerous people helped Steve in whatever ways they could: calls, visits, rides to the doctor, advice, errands, grocery trips, and more. This was felt and appreciated. The family would especially like to thank the kind caregivers and staff of Solaris Hospice and Wichita Home Health; the Vista Living of Archer employees who kept Steve healthy and engaged for much of the past year; and Sydney Garcia, whose presence and attention made it possible for Steve to move back home briefly at the end of his life.
Memorials may be made to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 367, Archer City, TX 76351.
For we know that when this tent we live in now is taken down—when we die and leave these bodies—we will have wonderful new bodies in heaven, homes that will be ours forevermore, made for us by God himself, and not by human hands. 2 Corinthians 5:1
Published in The Times Record News from May 8 to May 10, 2020