Stephen J Hinnant
Wichita Falls, TX
Stephen J. Hinnant, age 64, passed away March 12th in Wichita Falls. He was born on November 22nd, 1954, in Wichita Falls, where he was a life long resident.
Stephen married Kathy Loggains on November 21st, 1984, in Roscoe, Texas.
Stephen was known as a dedicated, kind, giving man who worked hard all his life. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer and duck hunting, fishing, drag racing, and rode in the HTH 100, even when his good health was fading. He loved playing golf, and even though this was not his best talent, he enjoyed time with his friends on the golf course. He was a ranch hand, and liked to ride horses; he was even a part of a cattle drive from Fort Worth to Montana.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Hinnant and Lois Perry Hinnant, and one sister, Rosemary Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and grandson Huck Borden.
A private memorial service is scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 15, 2019