Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Stephen Wetzel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Stephen Lockhart Wetzel

Stephen Lockhart Wetzel Obituary
Stephen Lockhart Wetzel

Wichita Falls - Stephen Lockhart Wetzel left this earth suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. He was born to Elizabeth Paulann Lockhart Wetzel and Charles Derwood Wetzel on March 8, 1952 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

On June 16, 1971, Stephen married his one and only true love, Becky Rhoten. Together, they enjoyed 48 years of marriage. Steve was a true "jack of all trades" over the years and had his hand in everything from oil field, commercial construction, and finally retiring in 2018 from the used car business.

Steve was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing weekly with a group of what he called "old men". He was a mans-man and there was never anything that he could not fix.

Over the years, along with Becky, Steve enjoyed spending weekends at the lake and watching the Cowboys on Sundays, but his most cherished of times were spent at home, in his rocking chair on the porch with three kids and eight grandkids under one roof.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, Charles Derwood Wetzel, and Cleave Drury.

Steve is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Drury, with whom he made sure to have coffee with every morning; his wife of 48 beloved years, Becky Wetzel; daughter, Gena Dickinson and husband John; son, Stephen Dustin Wetzel, Jr.; son, Tyler Wetzel and wife Ashley; eight grandchildren, Audrey, Ethan, Lizzie, Tabby, Elle, Tanner, Tadem, and Riverly; his brothers, Charles Wetzel, Sr., Kevin Drury and wife Sharon, and Danny and Lori Drury Drury; his loyal companion, Bailee; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Ronnie Whitfield, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Steve Wetzel Memorial Fund at First Bank in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
