Stephen Paul "Hoss" Munchrath
Wichita Falls - Stephen Paul "Hoss" Munchrath, age 69, of Wichita Falls, Texas formerly of Windthorst, Texas passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Stephen was born June 24, 1950 in Archer City to the late Henry Leo Munchrath and Juanita Rose Himmels Munchrath.
Stephen graduated from Windthorst High School. He was a dairy farmer throughout his life. Stephen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. He also was a member of the Knight of Columbus.
He enjoyed deer hunting and watching Westerns, The Waltons, Jeopardy and Survivor.
Survivors include six sisters, Patricia Tracy and husband, Chester of Maysville, Oklahoma, Judy Hellman of Ft. Worth, Ellen Bradeen and husband, Bob of Bossier City, Louisiana, Marian Ragland of Houston, Paula Easter of Wichita Falls and Susan Munchrath of Houston; one brother, Henry Lee Munchrath and wife, Ines of Ft. Worth; nine nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389, Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or the .
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020