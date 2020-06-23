Stephen Steward



Wichita Falls - Stephen Hale Steward, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Austin, Texas on June 2, 2020 at the age of 66. Stephen was born September 18, 1953 to parents J. Bruce and Janice Hale Steward in Wichita Falls. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School in 1972, where he was a proud member of the Coyote Football Team. Stephen graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in RTF and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. After graduation Stephen was employed by The University CO-OP for almost 3 decades. He was an avid Longhorn fan and Green Bay Packer's fan.



Stephen's genuine kindness, compassion, and generosity brought him close and lasting friends. He always put other's needs and concerns before his own. Stephen was a lover and supporter of the Arts, especially music, and enjoyed living in The Live Music Capital of The World. Being a sincere animal lover and advocate, he supported ASPCA and the Austin Animal Shelter. His philanthropies extended to support Women's Rights and Planned Parenthood.



While growing up in Wichita Falls, Stephen attended Camp Longhorn as a lifelong camper and counselor, where he made many lasting friendships. Over the last several years, The Alamo's history and restoration became a passion of Stephen's.



Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Una Catherine. He is survived by his brother Peter of Wichita Falls and brother Gregg and wife Max of Florida. Stephen has a niece, Katie Steward and a nephew, Dayton Steward. Also, several beloved cousins.



A memorial for Stephen is pending. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to your local Animal Shelter or Planned Parenthood chapters.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store