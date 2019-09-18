|
Stephen Wesley Robinson Sr. born May 13, 1934 passed peacefully at hospice of Wichita Falls on September 12, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his parents Olen and Ina Robinson, son Jeffery Todd Robinson and sisters Bernice, Marie, Irene and Joyce. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Robinson, his sons Stephen(Stacey), Terry(Michelle), Duane, his sister Jean, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Stephen served in the United States military for 23 years and is a retired Vietnam War Veteran. He had a passion for life, and was a kind loving man. He will truly be missed by family and friends alike. Thank you to everyone who visited and has kept his family in their thoughts and prayers. There will be a celebration of life at the American legion post 202 September 28th at 3pm.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 18, 2019